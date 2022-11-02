JUST IN
Business Standard

Shivalik SFB raises Rs 111 crore from venture capital firms, Bharti AXA

The bank has over 5.6 lakh customers and operates through 46 branches and 21 exclusive Business Correspondent branches across northern India

Topics
Small Finance Banks | small finance banking | Bharti AXA

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

fundraising
Photo: Shutterstock

Shivalik Small Finance Bank on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 111 crore from two global venture capital firms and Bharti AXA Life Insurance.

The two global venture capital firms that participated in the funding round are Accel and Quona Capital.

The bank plans to use the funds to enhance its tech stack, strengthen team, and deepen partnerships as it moves to become the go-to bank for Indian MSMEs, it said.

The Noida-based bank is the first to have transitioned from an urban cooperative bank with 23 years of experience in offering retail banking products and services.

The bank has over 5.6 lakh customers and operates through 46 branches and 21 exclusive Business Correspondent branches across northern India.

We are on a promising track of growth-focused tech-driven innovations and strategic partnerships in the financial services space. This investment will help us accelerate our growth as we look to leverage digital banking adoption by small business and retail customers, Anshul Swami, Managing Director of Shivalik Small Finance Bank (SFB) said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 16:18 IST

`
