Small savings rate may remain unchanged for Oct-Dec qtr despite RBI moves

If this happens, it will be the 10th straight quarter of status quo; govt official says Centre did not cut rates when policy rates were being cut during pandemic

Small Savings | Centre | Interest Rates

Arup Roychoudhury  |  New Delhi 

The central government is unlikely to hike interest rates of small saving schemes for the October-December 2022 quarter, Business Standard has learnt. If this happens, it will be the 10th consecutive quarter of small savings rates remaining unchanged.

First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 14:00 IST

