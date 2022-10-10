JUST IN
The making of digital rupee: A deep dive into RBI's concept note
Analysts see Q2 net profit growth of banks at 23% YoY, NII at 10%
Bidders for IDBI Bank to declare no conviction or adverse regulatory orders
No material impact of rate hike on demand for home loans: RBI data
SBI lines up NPAs over Rs 746 cr including Sintex BAPL for sale in Oct-Nov
Bandhan Bank loans, deposits rise over 20% to Rs 99,374 cr in Q2FY23
YES Bank now on a hunt to buy stressed assets from other lenders
LIC, Centre to sell 60.7% stake in IDBI Bank; DIPAM invites EoIs
IDBI Bank privatisation: Govt, LIC to sell 60.72% stake, invite bids
RBI likely to set underwriting commission in 1.00-1.50 paise band: Poll
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
Rupee poised for another record low against dollar on Fed rate, oil worries
Business Standard

South Indian Bank enters World Book of Records for '101 Oonjals'

South Indian Bank bagged a world record for staging and swinging the highest 101

Topics
South Indian Bank | Banks

ANI  General News 

South Indian Bank net profit up 45.6%

South Indian Bank bagged a world record for staging and swinging the highest 101

The South Indian Bank on Sunday organized an event 'Onnichirikkam Oonjaladam' and was accoladed with the World Book of Records award for 'staging and swinging 101 Oonjals'.

The event 'Onnichirikkam Oonjaladam' saw people gathered in large numbers to celebrate unity and prosperity during the ongoing festival season. Swings were made using wood and rope in the traditional way.

South Indian Bank had yesterday for the first time organized a first-of-its-kind category event 'Staging and Swinging 101 Oonjals' simultaneously at a single venue in Kochi.

The World Book of Records team presented the Award to South Indian Bank officials.

While speaking to ANI, Murali Ramakrishnan- MD and CEO of the South Indian Bank said, "Because of the present generation of technology, etc, I think people forget the authentic happiness which you are all getting when we all playing swing in our younger days. So South Indian Bank being a bank with lots of legacy and tradition, we thought it is a good occasion for us to be a part of this society and we want to bring back the authentic happiness which we are all enjoying. This is basically to go back to what pure joy is just by taking part in playing in a swing."

"This is a world record. All 101 swings were staged and swung together by the people. There was happiness and togetherness during the event. Seeing everyone taking part in something together naturally brings happiness to all of us. So, I would say a moment when people from diverse backgrounds come together and enjoy the togetherness and enjoy happiness then it becomes something to cherish", Murali Ramakrishnan added.

An Oonjal is a sturdy rectangular plank suspended by iron link chains hooked to the ceiling of a hall or balcony. Oonjals are a part of a ritual at the weddings of a section in Tamil Nadu. In Kerala, the swinging tradition forms an integral part of Onam festivities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on South Indian Bank

First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 09:02 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.