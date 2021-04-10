South Indian Bank's Q4 deposits dip to Rs 82,710 cr from from Rs 83,034 cr

-
ALSO READ
By-poll result LIVE: BJP retains six seats, SP bags one in Uttar Pradesh
BS CEO Round Table: Six bank chiefs discuss paradigm shift in banking space
BS Banking Annual: Total assets to interest income, here're the key numbers
AP EAMCET seat allotment result released on apeamcet.nic.in: Know details
Anatomy of Indian banking
-
South Indian Bank's total deposits dipped marginally to Rs 82,710 crore in the January to March quarter from Rs 83,034 crore in the year-ago period.
However, retail deposits grew by 15 per cent at Rs 76,294 crore as against Rs 66,457 crore in Q4 FY20. But bulk deposits cracked by 55 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,853 crore in Q4 FY21.
Current account and savings account (CASA) deposits were up by 18 per cent to Rs 24,590 crore as of March 2021.
The gross advances fell 8 per cent to Rs 60,385 crore of which corporate advances degrew by 21 per cent to Rs 14,800 crore in Q4 FY21.
The other advances also came down by 3 per cent to Rs 45,585 crore. The liquidity coverage ratio stood at 294.94 per cent as of March 31, 2021, down from 297.49 per cent a year ago.
South Indian Bank said the data by the end of March 2021 is provisional and is subject to audit by statutory auditors of the bank.
The Thrissur-based private sector lender has been facing challenges on asset side which have been aggravated by prevailing uncertainty in the environment because of COVID-19-led disruptions, weak capital buffers and subdued operating performance.
The bank has a sizeable franchise in southern states, especially in Kerala, a stable liability profile and a diversified loan mix with an increasing focus towards granular exposures.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU