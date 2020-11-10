By-election result 2020 LIVE: Counting in MP, UP, Guj, Karnataka from 8 am
Election result 2020: Stay tuned for LIVE updates on bypoll results in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Telangana, Karnataka and other states
Topics
Election news | Election Commission of India | BJP
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Election officers arrange the EVM machines inside the strong room on the day of state assembly by-election result, in Ahmedabad. Photo: PTI
By-election result 2020 LIVE: Counting of votes in Assembly by-elections in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and in 8 other states will begin at 8 am.
In MP, counting will take place in 28 seats, where the fate of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government hangs in the balance. The stakes are high for both the BJP and the Congress in these by-elections, considered a litmus test for the parties.
In Uttar Pradesh, it will a test of popularity for the Yogi Adityanath government as the BJP, which has a comfortable majority in the Assembly, is contesting on seven seats.
In Gujarat, the resignation of Congress MLAs ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections in June resulted in several vacancies. While the outcome of the elections will have no effect on the stability of the Vijay Rupani-led BJP government in the state, the challengers' sway will be tested.
Counting of votes will be held in eight seats in Gujarat, four seats in Manipur and one seat in Haryana, all of which were with the Congress previously.
Stay tuned for LIVE updates on bypoll results in MP, UP, Gujarat, Telangana, Karnataka and other states
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More