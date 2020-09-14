JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

Bank of Baroda ready for life beyond Covid, merger: MD & CEO Sanjiv Chadha

NBFCs need access to credit history like banks, says Gunit Chadha
Business Standard

Spike in bank frauds: Lag in reporting or weak internal controls?

Bank fraud numbers may not be as bad they are made out to be, but their detection and reporting need to be improved, writes Raghu Mohan

Topics
Bank frauds | Banks | public sector banks

Raghu Mohan 

Are internal controls in banks so weak as to lead to a doubling in frauds (of Rs 100,000 and above) by value to Rs 1.85 trillion in FY20, with an uptick in the number of cases by 28 per cent, compared to FY19? The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) latest Annual Report indicates that the sum locked up in frauds is nearly equal to the recapitalisation amount injected into state-run banks during the financial year gone by.

This is surprising, as the Report on the Trend and Progress of Banking (2016-17) had said the process of migration to a web-based reporting architecture ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Mon, September 14 2020. 06:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU