Standalone primary dealers can now offer all forex trade facilities: RBI

Decision comes after requests from foreign players; scope of existing licence was restrictive, say primary dealers

Bhaskar Dutta  |  Mumbai 

The move will expand commercial business opportunities for foreign primary dealers, which already have a strong network of overseas clients

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) decision on Friday to enable standalone primary dealers (SPDs) to offer the full range of market-making facilities in the foreign exchange market was primarily driven by requests from foreign primary dealerships, sources told Business Standard.

First Published: Fri, August 05 2022. 18:08 IST

