States' share in central taxes come down to 29-32% against recommended 41%

The share of the in the central has been dwindling in the range of 29-32 per cent since 2020-21, while it should have been 41 per cent in line with the recommendations of the commission.

The previous five years saw the states’ share, except for 2019-20, in between 34.5 and 37 per cent, whereas the recommendation was to give them 42 per cent share.

The first year of the Modi government (2014-15) saw the states' share at just 27.13 per cent. But that time the share was supposed to be 32 per cent in line with the 13th commission recommendations.

There was no drastic difference between the commission and the previous one's recommendations. However, to adjust for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, which became union territories after central legislation, the total share of the in central was recommended at 41 per cent by the NK Singh-headed panel against 42 per cent by the Y V Reddy-led commission.

are getting less share in the devolution as the Centre resorted to imposing more cesses. According to Article 271 of the Constitution, all central and duties, except surcharges and cesses levied for specified purposes, shall be distributed between the Union and the States.

The share of cesses and surcharges in the central taxes rose from just around 6 per cent in the first year of the Modi government (2014-15) to now over 20 per cent.

It should be noted that cesses in excise duty are a bit underestimated in the table. Only those cesses are taken which are stated to be administered by the revenue and other departments in the Budget. However, only basic excise duty is shared with the states.

If we include other heads such as special additional excise duty on petrol, the share of cess and surcharges would be much higher. For instance, it comes to 24 per cent for 2022-23 (BE).

However, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary told Lok Sabha in a written reply last week that the various cesses on petrol and diesel collected by the Central Government are primarily used for funding various Centrally Sponsored schemes, whereby funds are transferred to the States for implementing these schemes for the development of States.

Even if the present structure is maintained, experts suggest that the government frontloads the money to be given to the states since collections are much higher than estimated in the Budget for 2022-23. The centre collected 22.4 per cent higher taxes at Rs 5.68 trillion in the first quarter of the current financial year over those in the corresponding period of the previous year. The Budget Estimates pegged the growth at just 1.8 per cent for the entire FY23 year-on-year (compared with actual numbers in FY22).

"We anticipate that central devolution will overshoot the FY23 Budget Estimates by over Rs one trillion, led by an expected upside in the Government of India's non-excise revenues. If the upside is deferred to Q4 FY2023, as was seen in Q4 FY2022, it may not translate into a healthy capex push by the states, given the lead time required to plan and execute projects. An early reassessment of the monthly amounts being shared with the states may nudge them to boost their spending and support economic growth," Icra chief economist Aditi Nayar said.

The states on Sunday used the forum of the governing council of the NITI Aayog meeting to raise the issue of their dwindling resources and demanded that the Modi government increase their share in the central taxes and extend goods and services tax (GST) compensation to them.

“The (Chhattisgarh) Chief Minister (Bhupesh Baghel) demanded an increase in the state's share in the central taxes, citing that the burden on the resources of the states has been rising,” an official from the state public relations department said in a statement.

Baghel sought a five-year extension for the GST compensation paid to the state beyond June 2022, claiming that the state was facing a revenue shortfall due to the new tax mechanism, he said.

Sources said other states too raised issues related to inadequate devolution of funds and lack of resources. These complaints were taken note by NITI, they said.