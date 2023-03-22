JUST IN
Surge in bank credit offtake leads to three-fold jump in CD issuance
Fixed deposit interest rates to go up again? RBI hits at another hike
What are AT1 bonds, and why are Credit Suisse's worth $17 bn now wiped out?
RBI directs all banks to keep branches open till Mar 31 for annual closing
RBI sells net $384 million in spot foreign exchange market in January
Credit Suisse failure unlikely to spook AT-1 bond investors in India
Banking crisis: It's time for a relook at funding ecosystem for start-ups
Indian banks can endure global banking turmoil fallout: S&P Global Ratings
Indian banks' dependence on AT1 bonds limited, impact on pricing: Analysts
Top headlines: UBS needs RBI nod for C-Suisse, windfall tax on oil slashed
You are here: Home » Finance Â» News Â» Banks
Fixed deposit interest rates to go up again? RBI hits at another hike
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Surge in bank credit offtake leads to three-fold jump in CD issuance

Meanwhile, issuance of commercial papers---securities sold by companies to raise funds--dropped sharply to Rs 12.5 trn in FY23 (up to Feb 28) from Rs 19 trn over the same period last year

Topics
Bank credit | Commercial paper market | RBI

Bhaskar Dutta  |  Mumbai 

Bank, Banks, foreign banks

In a reflection of the huge increase in banks’ demand for funds on account of booming credit offtake, issuances of certificates of deposits (CDs) have surged by more than three times so far this financial year, Reserve Bank of India data showed.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bank credit

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 18:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.