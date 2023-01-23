JUST IN
Axis Bank Q3 results: Net profit rises 61.9% to Rs 5,853 crore
IDBI Bank posts record-high Q3 profit of Rs 927 crore on lower provisions
Canara Bank reports 92% rise in net profit in Q3FY23, NPAs fall to 5.89%
Punjab & Sind Bank upgrades its FY23 guidance for NIMs, credit costs
Govt may not announce capital infusion for PSU banks in Budget: Sources
Raise credit penetration in 112 aspirational dists, FinMin tells banks
Canara Bank to sell its stake in Russian joint venture to SBI for Rs 114 cr
Rs 8,000-crore YES Bank AT1 bond write-off set aside by Bombay HC
Bombay High Court quashes write-off of YES Bank's additional AT1 bonds
Indian banks' switch to IFRS norms unlikely to drive rating changes: Fitch
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
Rupee falls 21 paise to 81.38 against US dollar amid rise in crude prices
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank posts Q3 net of Rs 279 cr; income at Rs 1,172 cr

The total business of the bank at the third quarter ended December 31, 2022 stood at Rs 78,242 crores with a growth rate of 5.69 per cent

Topics
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank | Q3 results

IANS  |  Chennai 

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, TMB
The net non-performing assets (NPA), as on December 31, 2022, stood at Rs 259.10 crore, down from Rs.452.36 crore for previous year's corresponding period

The Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, one of India's oldest private banks, closed the third quarter of FY23 with a higher net profit of Rs 279.70 crore.

The bank closed the quarter ended December 31, 2022 with a net interest income of Rs 534.27 crore (Q3FY22 Rs 452.76 crores) and an after tax profit of Rs 279.70 crore (Rs.202.88 crore), Managing Director S. Krishnan said.

During the period under review, the bank's total income stood at Rs 1,172.88 crore down from Rs 1,213.36 crore earned during the corresponding period the previous year.

According to Krishnan, the slippages in the quality of loans during the period under review was about Rs 66.52 crore and the recovery was about Rs 68.78 crore.

The net non-performing assets (NPA), as on December 31, 2022, stood at Rs 259.10 crore, down from Rs.452.36 crore for previous year's corresponding period.

The total business of the bank at the third quarter ended December 31, 2022 stood at Rs 78,242 crores with a growth rate of 5.69 per cent.

Its deposit and advance portfolio stood at Rs 43,440 crore and Rs 34,802 crore, respectively.

--IANS

vj/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Tamilnad Mercantile Bank

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 17:43 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.