Business Standard

Punjab & Sind Bank upgrades its FY23 guidance for NIMs, credit costs

S K Saha, managing director and chief executive of the bank, said the lender is trying to create an image of a niche bank

Topics
Punjab & Sind Bank | government of India | GNPAs

Abhiji Lele 

Punjab & Sind Bank (P&SB) has revised upwards its guidance for net interest margins (NIMs) to 2.95-3.0 per cent for FY23 from the earlier estimate of 2.90 per cent. This comes on the back of improved margins of 3.12 per cent for Q3 and growth prospects.

Read our full coverage on Punjab & Sind Bank

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 10:13 IST

