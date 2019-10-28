Top banks' asset quality pains are easing, show July-September earnings

A common thread running through the results of India's top banks that announced their July-September quarter (Q2) results in the past week — these lenders had seen bad-loan issues in the past — is clearly that of an improving asset quality. While Axis Bank’s numbers gave some cue, State Bank of India (SBI) and ICICI Bank cemented the trend.

ICICI Bank particularly deserves a mention, given that its net non-performing assets (NPA) or bad loan ratio, at 1.6 per cent, is inching lower towards pre-asset quality review (pre-AQR) days. The interesting part is that ...