Total amount in bank frauds rise 74% to Rs 71,543 cr in FY19: RBI report

In its report on ‘Trend and Progress of Banking in India 2018-19’, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) says there was a 15 per cent spike in the number of frauds and a 74 per cent increase in the amount. The number was 6,801 in FY19, from 5,916 in FY18; the respective amounts at stake were Rs 71,543 crore and Rs 41,167 crore.

It says frauds, especially the larger ones, tend to get reported with a lag. Thus, though the number of cases reported by banks and the amount involved spiked during 2018-19, both would be trending lower if analysed on the basis of date of ...