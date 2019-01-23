JUST IN
Water crisis could worsen India's bad loan problem, says WWF report
Business Standard

Ujjivan Financial Services Q3 net profit up Rs 45.2 crore

'The healthy net interest margin (11.8 per cent) helped to increase profits,' MD and CEO Samit Ghosh said

Abhijit Lele 

Samit Ghosh, MD, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank- Kamlesh Pednekar
Samit Ghosh, MD, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank. Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Ujjivan Financial Services, which holds 100 per cent stake in Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, has posted a net profit of Rs 45.2 crore in the third quarter ended Dece­mber 2018 as against Rs 29.3 crore in Q3FY18. “The healthy net interest margin (11.8 per cent) helped to increase profits,” MD and CEO Samit Ghosh said.
First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 22:32 IST

