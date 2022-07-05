JUST IN

RBI slaps penalties on Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank
HDFC Bank receives no objection letter from RBI for merger with HDFC
Muthoot Finance gets RBI approval to open 150 new branches across India
HDFC Bank loans rose 21.5% YoY in Q1 to Rs 13.95 trn, deposits up 19.3%
Public sector banks shut down 2,044 branches in FY22, says AIBEA report
Federal Bank's loan book grows 16.3% YoY to Rs 1.54 trillion in Q1
Pre-paid card comeback may have bolstered the case for NBFCs' plastic play
HDFC and HDFC Bank merger proposal gets nod from stock exchanges
Reserve Bank's DICGC to pay depositors of two co-operative banks in August
Banking frauds of over Rs 100 cr see significant decline in FY22
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

Rupee falls 9 paise to 79.04 against dollar amid foreign fund outflows

Business Standard

Ujjivan SFB gross NPAs down to sub-6%; advances up 38% to Rs 19,409 cr

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank said it brought down its gross bad loans proportion to sub-6 per cent as of April-June quarter, while its advances registered a growth of over 38 per cent to Rs 19,409 crore

Topics
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank | NPA

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 
Ujjivan SFB to raise Rs 600 cr in equity; expects to report profits in Q4

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (Ujjivan SFB) on Tuesday said it has brought down its gross bad loans proportion to sub-6 per cent as of April-June quarter-end, while its advances have registered a growth of over 38 per cent to Rs 19,409 crore.

The gross non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans of the bank which stood at 7.1 per cent at the end of fiscal ended March 2022, has been brought down significantly to 5.9 per cent as of June-end 2022, Ujjivan SFB said in a regulatory filing.

Also, there was a significant reduction in Portfolio at Risk (PAR) to 7.9 per cent, from 9.6 per cent, the filing added.

The disbursements for the quarter jumped over three-times to Rs 4,327 crore, from Rs 1,311 crore in April-June quarter of FY22, the bank said.

Total deposits grew by 34.8 per cent to Rs 18,433 crore, of which retail deposits were at Rs 10,761 crore, up 65.2 per cent from the year-ago quarter.

Ujjivan said its collection efficiency was 99 per cent for the months of May and June.

"It remains strong with persistent focus on stressed buckets and reducing incremental overdues," it added.

The Small Finance Bank said the financial information with reference to Q1-FY23 is provisional and subject to an audit by the statutory auditors of the bank.

Shares of Ujjivan SFB were trading at Rs 15.75 apiece on BSE, up 3.62 per cent from its previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

First Published: Tue, July 05 2022. 13:40 IST

`
.