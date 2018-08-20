UK authorities confirm Nirav Modi's presence, CBI seeks extradition

Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, wanted in the Rs 135 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud, is in the United Kingdom, the has confirmed, prompting the to seek his extradition, officials said on Monday.

According to a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official, the UK authorities confirmed Nirav Modi's presence in the country on Sunday through a mail on the basis of the diffusion notice issued against him by the probe agency to the

The official also said the sent an extradition request to the (MHA) on Monday.

"The Home Ministry has also been requested to move its extradition request to the Ministry of and through the MEA to the UK authority."

Earlier on August 2, Minister of State for informed Parliament that the government had sent a request to the UK for extraditing Nirav Modi.

On July 2, the had issued a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against Nirav Modi under money laundering charges levelled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Nirav Modi along with his uncle of the Gitanjali group is being probed in the fraud case by the and the

The had, on May 24 and May 26, filed prosecution complaints or chargesheets against Choksi and Modi.

The court has taken cognisance of the chargesheets and issued non-bailable warrants against both of them.

Nirav Modi left India along with his family in the first week of January, weeks before the scam was reported to the CBI. His wife Ami, a US citizen, left on January 6 and Choksi on January 4.