We will look at portfolio buyouts: Centrum Group's Jaspal Singh Bindra

Centrum Financial Services is building the lending side of its business. The verticals are microfinance, affordable housing, loans to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and an alternative investment fund.

It’s been a combination of buyouts (the supply-chain lending book of L&T Finance for Rs 650 crore), sell-offs (its forex business to Ebix for Rs 1,200 crore), and now, its lending build-out. Centrum Group’s Executive Chairman Jaspal Singh Bindra spoke to Raghu Mohan on the company’s plans in the context of challenges currently being faced by non-banking finance ...