World Bank cautions against fake credit, debit cards with its name, logo

The on Friday cautioned the public against fraudulent issuance of debit and credit cards carrying its name and logo.

The advisory came after its attention was drawn to such fraudulent issuance of debit/credit cards in India, according to the multilateral lending agency.

"The Group does not issue debit/credit cards. The Bank Group has no involvement with individuals/groups who have issued these fake cards, and would like to caution the public to be wary of such fraudulent practices," it said in the advisory.

"Please feel free to visit the World Bank's website www.worldbank.org to clarify about World Bank's programs and policies," it added.

