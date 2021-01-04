JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

Fitch Solutions revises forecast, says Indian rupee to trade weaker in 2021
Business Standard

YES Bank's retail loan disbursements up 100% to Rs 7,563 crore in Q3

It had disbursed Rs 3,764 crore in the second quarter (Q2) ended September

Topics
YES Bank | Bank loans

Abhijit Lele 

YES bank
The low-cost deposits — current account savings accounts — rose to Rs 37,973 crore at the end of Q3

YES Bank’s retail loan disbursements sequentially doubled (100.9 per cent) to Rs 7,563 crore in in the third quarter (Q3) ended December. It had disbursed Rs 3,764 crore in the second quarter (Q2) ended September. The total loans and advances stood at Rs 1.69 trillion at the end of December, up from Rs 1.66 trillion at the end of September, according to BSE filings.
.

The low-cost deposits — current account savings accounts — rose to Rs 37,973 crore at the end of Q3, up from Rs 33,713 crore at the end of Q2. The total deposits were up at Rs 1.46 trillion in December, from Rs 1.35 trillion in September.
.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, January 04 2021. 21:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.