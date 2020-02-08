India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live scoreboard

-
ALSO READ
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live score: Guptill, Nicholls start steady
1st ODI highlights: Taylor's 109 helps New Zealand beat India by 4 wickets
IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Check predicted playing 11, live streaming details here
2nd T20 highlights: Rahul's 57 helps India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
2nd ODI highlights: Kuldeep, Rahul star in IND's 36-run win to level series
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.