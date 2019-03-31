IPL 2019 CSK vs RR LIVE scoreboard

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2019, CSK vs RR LIVE score: Can Rajasthan overcome Chennai challenge?
IPL 2019 Match 5 highlights: CSK beat DC by 6 wickets in last-over thriller
IPL 2019, Match 1 highlights: Spinners help CSK hand RCB an 8-wicket defeat
IPL 2019 Match 4 highlights: KXIP win by 14 runs; Ashwin sparks controversy
IPL 2019, CSK vs RR preview: Chennai pitch in spotlight as RR eye first win
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.