Karnataka reported 2,856 black fungus cases till date: Official

has so far reported 2,856 cases of mucormycosis or black fungus of which 225 lost their lives, the Department said on Friday.

According to the data shared by the department, 2,316 patients were undergoing treatment in various hospitals across the State.

Among the patients, 191 were cured, 225 lost their lives and 124 Left Against Medical Advice (LAMA), the department said.

It said a maximum of 959 patients were in Bengaluru, of which 825 are undergoing treatment in the hospital, 49 cured and 72 dead.

There are 229 cases in Dharwad, 168 in Kalaburagi, 159 in Belagavi, 130 in Vijayapura, 126 in Chitradurga, 110 in Ballari, 109 in Bagalkote and 98 each in Mysuru and Raichur.

Mucormycosis has emerged as a major post-COVID complication in the State.

With the surge in COVID cases, the cases of black fungus too increased at an alarming proportion.

The State, however, saw a substantial reduction in the number of cases from over 50,000 a day in April to 5,983 on Thursday. There are 1,46,726 active cases.

