Centre allocates additional 1,030 vials of Amphotericin-B to Karnataka

-
ALSO READ
Delhi govt sets up panel for distribution of Amphotericin-B injection
Haryana makes requisition for 12,000 Amphotericin-B injections from Centre
Doctors urge for early treatment of black fungus, more drug availability
What is mucormycosis, the deadly fungal infection among Covid patients
AIIMS to develop guidelines to treat black fungus amid rising cases
-
Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers DV Sadananda Gowda on Monday announced that an additional 1,030 vials of Amphotericin-B, a drug used to treat black fungus, have been allocated to Karnataka.
Gowda took to Twitter and informed about the allocation of drugs.
"Additional 1,030 vials of Amphotericin-B have been allocated to Karnataka today. Earlier, 1,270 additional vials of the drug were allocated to the state on 21st May," he tweeted.
He also informed that additional 19,420 vials of Amphotericin- B have been allocated to all States/UTs and Central Institutions today.
"Additional 19,420 vials of Amphotericin- B have been allocated to all States/UTs and Central Institutions today," he added.
Besides this, 23680 vials of Amphotericin- B were allocated across the country on May 21.
According to the list shared by Minister on the microblogging site, Andhra Pradesh has been allotted 1,840 vials, Bihar has been allotted120, Chandigarh 50, Chhattisgarh 180 and national capital has been allotted 400 vials of Amphotericin- B.
The rare fungal infection called 'mucormycosis' or 'black fungus' is on the rise in several parts of the country, including Delhi.
As per the Union Health Ministry, mucormycosis or black fungus is a complication caused by a fungal infection. People catch mucormycosis by coming in contact with the fungal spores in the environment. It can also develop on the skin after the fungus enters the skin through a cut, scrape, burn, or another type of skin trauma.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU