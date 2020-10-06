Lupin gets USFDA nod to market drug for treating relapsing sclerosis

Drug firm on Tuesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market generic Dimethyl Fumarate delayed-release capsules used for treatment ofrelapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults.

The company has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market its Dimethyl Fumarate delayed-release capsules in the strengthsof 120 mg and 240 mg, said in a statement.

The product is a generic version of Biogen Inc's Tecfideradelayed-release capsules in the same strengths, it added.

The company expects to launch the productshortly,the statement said.

According to theIQVIA MAT June 2020 data, Dimethyl Fumarate delayed-release capsules had an annual sales of approximately USD 3,788 million in the US, said.

The capsulesare indicated, "for the treatment of patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS) , to include clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease, in adults," it added.

Shares of Lupin Ltd were tradingat Rs1,043.85per scrip on the BSE, up 0.49 per cent over previous close.

