Skincare tips for festive season: Four ways to get glowing, flawless skin

October, the month of festive joy, can be harsh on your skin with less time for skincare, increased pollution and of course, more calorie intake.

Shikhee Agrawal, Assistant Vice President of beauty brand Kiehl's, lists super easy tips that keeps you radiant during and post the festive season.

1. Routines are lifesavers

Whether you have had a late night or a day full of endless meetings, listen to your skin. The need to follow routines can't be stressed upon enough, especially on the days when you don't feel like it. Follow the simple three-step routine of cleansing-toning-moisturising. Afer this short seven-minute daily ritual, you'll sleep peacefully to welcome the next day.

2. Don't forget the 'eight-glasses' rule

No, don't resist an extra piece of kaju katli, instead, have an extra glass of water. It wouldn't be fair to ask you to stay away from fried delicacies and tempting sweets, and the perfect solution is to have water. Stick to having four glasses of water in the morning and four glasses in the evening, especially before stepping out. Your skin will thank you.

3. Let moisturising be your mantra

Contrary to popular opinion, washing your face more than two times a day does take away the natural oil content. Stick to a mild cleanser and moisturiser which will ensure you feel fresh and will also keep your face clean. One in the day and once before going to bed are the best times to let your skin feel loved. We promise, you'll wake up with the unbelievably soft skin.

4. Hear what your skin has to say

In the chaos of endless creams and toners, we ignore what our skin really needs. Along with giving your skin some tender care, conduct basic research on your skin type and what usually works. Also, if a certain product doesn't suit you, let it go. You know your skin best and if one product works better than three others, then it is for keeps.









