Spending time with family and friends can work wonders for your health

According to a recent report by the (FICCI) and Ernst & Young, India's wellness industry is estimated to grow by 12 per cent and reach a record high of $1.3 trillion by 2020. This is significant especially in the wake of the looming crisis the country is facing. There has been a rapid increase in non-communicable diseases. Cardiovascular diseases, and have emerged as leading causes of mortality in modern India. If these challenges are not addressed in time, they will assume unmanageable proportions, increasing India's burden. The focus, thus, needs to be on disease prevention and wellness, along with early diagnosis so that the disease can be reversed or managed and the cost of treatment can be reduced.

Naresh Trehan, chairman & managing director,

Medanta Heart Institute

A healthy lifestyle here is the key. It is the process of becoming aware and making choices towards a healthy and fulfilling life, going beyond or absence of disease. Wellness is a deep sense of holistic well-being that originates from mental and spiritual This approach is not a novel concept and has been practiced in India for centuries through various forms such as Ayurveda, Siddha and Yoga.

While a disease can be pathologically detected and treated at any stage, prevention really is the key. Over the last few years there has been a revival of interest in alternate methods of fitness and well-being accompanied by correction of diet and lifestyle. This approach has a positive impact on the body and helps prevent major problems including heart diseases, and

Care for the body as a whole. This can be achieved through a healthy diet and adequate rest. It's important to have a minimum of 6-7 hours of sleep every day. Inadequate or inconsistent sleep can trigger stress.

at least 45 minutes every day - brisk walking, running, cycling or any other form of physical activity is beneficial.

Practice yoga and to maintain your inner calm. This reverses adverse effects of stress and anxiety.

"Relaxation is integral to having a sound mind and body. It is important to set aside time for hobbies and leisure pursuits. These have a therapeutic effect on the mind.

Combating stress, especially with the increasingly demanding lifestyles has long been emphasised. One must identify their triggers for stress and address or avoid them. In case of loneliness or anxiety, one should seek professional counselling.

Regular screenings are essential for monitoring overall This becomes even more imperative with increasing age.

Happiness plays a crucial role in determining wellness. It is important to socialise and strengthen relationships with family and friends for a sense of belongingness which helps overcome daily challenges.

While the human life expectancy has increased over time, it is worthwhile only when it's free of disease. The fundamental focus should be on right living and our approach to and wellness should be based on this principle.