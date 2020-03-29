Vitamin-B is the key when it comes to pregnancy, says Ranjana Sharma

Maintaining a balanced and healthy diet is important at any stage of life. When you are pregnant, it becomes all the more important to take care of your body to make sure the development of your baby is healthy and you do not develop deficiencies.



When it comes to nutrition for pregnant women, B vitamins, or vitamin B complex, holds particular importance. Specifically, vitamin B6, B9 (Folic acid), and B12 are known to help with symptoms and reduce the risk of birth defects.



Taking prenatal vitamins is important as it assures that your baby and you are getting the required vitamins for a healthy Having said that, vitamins only support a healthy diet, they do not replace one. All eight vitamin B complex play an important role in your health and strength while your baby develops. While the B complex can be found in supplements, it is still more desirable to get these nutrients from vitamin-rich foods. Foods rich in Vitamin B provide nourishing nutrients for your developing baby and boost your natural energy but extra folic acid as supplement is recommended three to four months before until the first trimester.



Vitamin B-1: Thiamine: This vitamin B complex plays an important role in the development of the baby's brain. Around 1.4 milligrams of vitamin B-1 is the recommended daily dosage for pregnant women. Natural sources of the vitamin include yeast, brown rice, whole-grain pasta and pork.



Vitamin B-2: Riboflavin: Since vitamin V-2 is water-soluble, the body does not store it, which is why you need to replace it through prenatal vitamins or your diet. Riboflavin is important for the health of your eyes and skin. Around 1.4 milligrams of vitamin B-2 is the recommended daily dosage for pregnant women. Some common the sources of the vitamin are turkey, chicken. fish, green vegetables, dairy products and eggs. Vitamin B-3: Niacin: This vitamin improves your nutrient metabolism and digestion. 18 milligrams of vitamin B-3 is the recommended daily dosage for pregnant women.



Vitamin B-5: Pantothenic acid: This vitamin is helpful with leg cramps and also helps in creating hormones. SIx milligrams of vitamin B-5 is the recommended daily dosage for pregnant women.



Vitamin B-6: Pyridoxine: It plays an important role in the development of the brain and nervous system of your baby. Vitamin B-6 also plays a role in the production of two vital neurotransmitters — serotonin and norepinephrine. Natural sources of Pyridoxine include bananas, whole-grain cereals, beans and nuts.



Vitamin B-7: Biotin: Around 30 mcg of vitamin B-1 is the recommended daily dosage for pregnant women. Biotin deficiency can occur during pregnancy, so you need to make sure you get enough. Natural sources of Biotin include egg yolk, liver, Swiss chard, yeast and milk. Vitamin B-9: Folic acid: It is perhaps the most important vitamin B for pregnant women. 400 mcg of vitamin B-1 is the recommended daily dosage during and after pregnancy. Food sources include grapefruits, oranges, broccoli and green,leafy vegetables like spinach. Asparagus is good, too.



Vitamin B-12: Cobalamin: It helps maintain your nervous system. Pregnant women are advised to take around 2.6 mcg of Cobalamin per day. Fish, poultry, and milk are good sources of Vitamin B-12.

