After Train 18, ICF to develop Train 19, sleeper version of Train 18

After successfully developing Train 18, now named Vande Bharat Express, the (ICF) in Chennai, has now decided to take up the design, development and production of Train 19, a sleeper version of

Speaking to reporters, Rajesh Agrawal, Member (Rolling Stock), said that this year would take up the design, development and production of train sets, which are similar to Rajadhani Express.

He also said that would roll out 40 train sets in the future after replacing the the driver cabin crash guard with one made of aluminium.

He noted that in the last fiscal, became the world’s largest railway coach manufacturer, rolling out 3,262 coaches. He expects ICF to produce 4,000 coaches this fiscal.

He added that some South East Asian and South American nations had evinced interest in importing However, that would be considered after fulfilling the needs of Indian Railways, he said.

According to Agrawal, about Rs 2,500 crore infrastructure improvement projects are being planned for coach production units of Indian Railways, of which Rs 500 crore planned to be spent for ICF.

Agrawal said the Rail Coach Factory at Lattur in Maharashtra was likely to be commissioned this year.