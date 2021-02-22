Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express skips Andheri halt, WR probe on

The Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas



Express on Sunday skipped its halt at Andheri station, inconveniencing 42 passengers who had to alight there, Western Railway officials said.

The train, operated by railway PSU IRCTC, was then given an unscheduled halt at Dadar so that these passengers could alight, and an inquiry has been initiated into the lapse, they said.

Andheri is a temporary two-minute halt for the train till March 29.

