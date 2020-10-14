Central Railway to run 28 more services of local trains in Mumbai

-
The Central Railway on Wednesday
announced to run 28 additional services on its Mumbai suburban network beginning October 15, an official release said.
With more number of trains, the number of the CR's suburban services will increase to 481 from the current 453, it said.
Meanwhile, "the time table is being prepared for additional 219 suburban services to make it to 700 suburban services shortly," the CR stated.
Since October 10, the CR has added 22 special suburban services on its Mumbai network.
The Western Railway already announced to introduce 194 new special suburban services including 10 AC locals from Thursday.
With this the total number of special suburban services will increase to 700.
Currently, only employees of the state and Central governments, nationalised and private banks, PSUs, pharma companies are allowed to travel on special services.
Recently, dabbawalas who deliver lunch boxes and staff of foreign consulates and high commissions were also allowed to travel in these services.
