Work on reviving India-Bangladesh rail link likely to be completed by Dec

-
ALSO READ
Pune-Nashik rail line project gets nod; link to boost movement of goods
Railways changes freight policy, announces incentives to boost economy
Railway to soon link all Northeast state capitals, Bangladesh: Goyal
Bio-toilets, Venturi system installed in all East Coast Railway coaches
Coronavirus lockdown: Uneasy calm hangs over New Delhi Railway Station
-
A defunct railway link with
Bangladesh is being revived with work on the Indian side of the border from Haldibari in north Bengal likely to be completed by December, a railway official said on Monday.
Work of laying single-line tracks is almost done on the Indian side from Haldibari in the Jalpaiguri district, the North East Frontier Railway official said.
The railway line from Haldibari to Chilahati in Bangladesh has been defunct after rail links between India and then East Pakistan had snapped in 1965.
"On our side, tracks are ready and other works such as construction of buildings and other ancillary things will be done by December," the NFR spokesperson said.
The leadership of India and Bangladesh have stressed on the revival of pre-1965 rail links between the two countries and some of them are already functional.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor