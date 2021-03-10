Covid-19 among reasons for Railways' losses in last 3 years: Goyal

-
ALSO READ
Completion of 200 projects during Covid helped Railways' future plan: Goyal
Railways freight traffic will surpass last year despite Covid: Piyush Goyal
Goyal encourages railways officials to give suggestions for optimisation
Railway minister Piyush Goyal allows women to travel in Mumbai local trains
Zonal railways must adopt sustainable ideas: Piyush Goyal
-
The Railways' revenue shortfall in the last three years has been primarily due to a drop in originating passengers, less loading, "very low" growth in other coaching revenue and the coronavirus pandemic, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday.
Responding to a query in Lok Sabha, Goyal said in 2020-21, to the end of January 2021, total traffic revenue declined by Rs 36,918.86 crore compared to the corresponding period last year due to the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the consequential lockdown and partial operation of passenger services.
Listing the year-wise reasons for the revenue shortfall, he said in 2017-18 and 2018-2019, it was the "drop in originating passengers -- in non-suburban segment -- and drop in average sub-urban lead in actuals vis-a-vis the revised estimates, less loading in actuals vis-a-vis revised estimates (RE) and very low growth in other coaching revenue" that resulted in the shortfall.
He pointed out that remittance of dividend receipts from Railway PSUs to General Revenues, which hitherto used to be part of Railways' sundry revenue and lesser mobilisation under land monetisation, also contributed to the shortfall.
For the year 2019-20 and 2020-21, Goyal attributed the shortfall in revenue to the "adverse" impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent suspension of railway operations.
He said the refund adjustment of over Rs 2,000 crore in sundry revenue to the Rail Land Development Authority and the complete shutdown of operations also contributed to the shortfall in revenue.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor