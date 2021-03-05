Platform ticket hike 'temporary measure' to prevent overcrowding: Railways

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Railways has termed the hike in platform ticket rates as a "temporary measure" in the interest of the safety of passengers and to prevent overcrowding at stations.

This comes after the in a notification reportedly announced a hike in platform ticket rates at most stations.

Issuing the clarification, the Ministry said that regulation and controlling of the crowd at stations is the responsibility of the Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs).

"It is a temporary measure and field activity undertaken by the railway administration in the interest of the safety of passengers and to prevent overcrowding at stations," Ministry said in a statement.

"Deterring more persons to visit the station, the platform ticket charges are increased from time to time after assessing the ground situation. The power to change charges of has been delegated to DRMs due to field management requirements," it added.

The Ministry said the measure is in practice for many years and is used occasionally as a short-term crowd control measure and "there is nothing new about it."

In February, the Railways had announced the "slight hike" in the ticket fares of short-distance passenger trains to discourage people from unnecessary travel.

