IRCTC launches new website and mobile app with personalised features

The Indian Railways has revamped & upgraded its e-ticketing website www.irctc.co.in and IRCTC Rail Connect Mobile App, which are used for booking of Railway tickets ‘online’.
The Upgraded eticketing Website & App, was launched by Minister of Railways and Commerce and Industry and Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Piyush Goyal on Thursday.
The new website offers user personalization features linked to user log in, along with customisation for seamless travel experience, one-stop train selection for booking, and integrated booking for meals and accommodation with tickets, an official statement said.
Predictive entry suggestions using Artificial Intelligence will be given to the user while entering the station or passenger name. This will greatly reduce the hassle in searching stations and also save time in ticket booking, the statement added.
At present, the e-ticketing website of IRCTC has more than 6 crore active users, using it to book more than 8 Lakhs tickets daily. Around 83 per cent of the total reserved railway tickets are booked through this online system.
