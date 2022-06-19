Northern Railway crosses Rs 100-crore mark in parcel revenue earnings

-
ALSO READ
Expense on manpower unsustainable; surrender posts: Railway board to zones
Sinn Fein wins legislative election in Northern Ireland for first time
What's next for Northern Ireland after Sinn Fein records historic win?
When will railways' budget come on track?
Railways not to cancel any more passenger trains, restore gradually
-
Northern Railway earned Rs. 100 crores parcel revenue during the current Financial Year, informed the officials on Saturday.
"Despite the various constraints and challenges faced due to Covid-19, Northern Railway has earned Rs. 100 Crores parcel revenue during the current Financial Year," said General Manager Northern Railways, Ashutosh Gangal.
"Northern Railway leased out 178 Seating cum Luggage Rake/Van (SLRs) at competitive rates. Advance parcel space equivalent to 150 VP- days in 03 Rajdhani trains booked. There is running demand for VPs in 02 Rajdhani trains in New Delhi - Howrah and New Delhi- Dibrugarh Rajdhani. 43 out of 45 PMS (Parcel Management System) locations made live," read an official statement.
Northern Railway also successfully captured new areas of the freight business and increased its earnings, Gangal concluded.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor