Prayagraj to house the nerve centre of automated goods train running system

Prayagraj, the venue for the Kumbh Mela, is poised to add another distinction to itself. The city, earlier known as Allahabad, will soon house one of the world’s largest operation control centres (OCC) as part of the Indian Railways’ ambitious Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) programme.

Once fully operational, the centre, spread over 4.2 acres, will function as the nerve centre of the entire 1856-km Eastern DFC (EDFC). Built by the French railway technology company Alstom, it will also host a 90-metre-long digital wall for train operation, said to be the second largest in ...