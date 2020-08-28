JUST IN
Railways meets solar power developers for zero carbon emission goal
Salient features of the New Delhi Railway Station redevelopment plan

The Railway Land Development Authority (RLDA) has invited bids from private developers for the redevelopment of New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) into a world-class railway station

Shine Jacob & BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

An elevated concourse with segregation of arriving and departing passengers

The goal is to improve the infrastructure in order to provide efficient movement of traffic and pedestrians to and from NDLS, and offer state-of-the-art facilities for passengers.

Refurbished platforms with easy access from the concourse level

The revamp of the NDLS station will comprise station redevelopment (about 310,000 sq m), 
a new elevated concourse, renovation of 16 platforms, refurbishing the existing station buildings and the development of associated infrastructure.

 

A mezzanine level, exclusively for passenger facilities like lounges, food courts and restrooms

An elevated road network with multiple entry and exit points, and a multi-level car parking facility

There will be an elevated access road network, and a multi-level car parking (with other associated components to be developed and handed over to Northern Railways)

 

The idea is to develop NDLS into an integrated development with commercial, retail and hospitality components

To make the project financially viable for a private player, the project would also include a significant commercial component entailing a mix of retail, office and hospitality developments on about 30 acres. This includes 72,500 sq m of retail space, a 35,000 sqm hotel, and 103,000 sq m of office space.


