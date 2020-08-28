Salient features of the New Delhi Railway Station redevelopment plan

An elevated concourse with segregation of arriving and departing passengers
The goal is to improve the infrastructure in order to provide efficient movement of traffic and pedestrians to and from NDLS, and offer state-of-the-art facilities for passengers.
Refurbished platforms with easy access from the concourse level
A mezzanine level, exclusively for passenger facilities like lounges, food courts and restrooms
An elevated road network with multiple entry and exit points, and a multi-level car parking facility
The idea is to develop NDLS into an integrated development with commercial, retail and hospitality components
To make the project financially viable for a private player, the project would also include a significant commercial component entailing a mix of retail, office and hospitality developments on about 30 acres. This includes 72,500 sq m of retail space, a 35,000 sqm hotel, and 103,000 sq m of office space.