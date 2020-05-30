JUST IN
You are here: Home » Indian Railways » News

After flak over Shramik, Rlys says only 71 out of 3,840 trains diverted
Business Standard

Shramik trains: Rlys appeal to people with comorbidities to avoid travel

At least nine passengers were reported dead on May 27 over a span of 48 hours on board the migrant trains, with the railways stating that all of them had health conditions.

Topics
Indian Railways | Coronavirus | Lockdown

Agencies 

People wait to enter New Delhi Railway Station following resumption of passenger train services connecting major cities (Photo-Dalip Kumar)
People wait to enter New Delhi Railway Station following resumption of passenger train services connecting major cities (Photo-Dalip Kumar)

Days after nine deaths were reported on-board Shramik Special trains, the Indian Railways on Friday appealed to people not to travel on these trains if they are suffering from pre-existing health conditions.

At least nine passengers were reported dead on May 27 over a span of 48 hours on board the migrant trains, with the railways stating that all of them had health conditions. "It has been observed that some people who are availing this service have pre-existing medical conditions which aggravates the risk they face during the Covid-19 pandemic," it said.

"In order to protect vulnerable persons from Covid-19, the Ministry of Railways makes an appeal that persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, children below the age of 10 and persons above 65 years of age may avoid travel by rail, except when essential.”
First Published: Sat, May 30 2020. 01:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY