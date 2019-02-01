Budget 2019: Incentive for farmers, more money for SC & STs, and more

Farmers in animal husbandry get incentive to repay loans

An interest subvention of 2 per cent will be provided to farmers engaged in animal husbandry and fisheries who avail loans through the Kisan Credit Card. Further, in case of timely repayment of loans, they will also get an additional three per cent interest subvention. Farmers affected by severe natural calamities, where assistance is provided from the (NDRF), will be provided an interest subvention of two per cent and a prompt repayment incentive of three per cent for the entire period of rescheduling of their loans.

Single-window clearance for entertainment industry

To give a push to the entertainment industry, single-window clearance for ease of shooting films, available only to foreigners, is now going to be made available to Indian filmmakers as well. Regulatory provisions will rely more on self-declaration. Anti-camcording provisions will be introduced in the Cinematograph Act

to control the menace of piracy.

Cleaning India mission gathers momentum

The government declared that under the Swachh Bharat Mission, India has achieved 98 per cent rural sanitation coverage and as many as 545,000 villages have been declared ”Open Defecation Free”. With the people’s participation, it has been transformed from a government scheme to a national movement.

for all families by March 2019

By March 2019, all willing families will get an electricity connection. Rs 143 crore has been provided for LED bulbs with the participation of the private sector. This has resulted in savings of approximately Rs 50,000 crore per year in electricity bills of poor and middle-class families.

More money for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes schemes

Allocations for the welfare of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes have been increased. The allocation of Rs 56,619 crore made in BE 2018-19 for Scheduled Castes will be increased to Rs 62,474 crore in RE and enhanced to Rs 76,801 crore in BE 2019-20, an increase of 35.6 per cent over BE 2018-19. For Scheduled Tribes also, the proposed allocation in BE 2019-20 is Rs 50,086 crore, as against Rs 39,135 crore in BE 2018-19, an increase of 28 per cent.

Income support for small and marginal farmers

To provide assured income support to small and marginal farmers, the government is launching the Pradhan Mantri KIsan SAmman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), under which vulnerable landholding farmer families having cultivable land of up to two hectares will be provided direct income support at the rate of Rs 6,000 per year.

Fisheries development gets pride of place

To give a boost to fisheries, which provides a livelihood to over 14.5 million people at the primary level, the government has decided to create a separate department of fisheries.