1 dead, 7 injured in Oklahoma festival shooting, say US authorities

-
ALSO READ
Weekly USDA wheat ratings rise in Kansas, drop in Oklahoma, Colorado
1 dead, 13 injured in shooting at candlelight vigil in Texas's Houston
14 injured in shooting at South Carolina shopping mall; suspect arrested
18 children, 3 adults shot dead in Texas school shooting; several critical
New York Police identifies 'person of interest' in Brooklyn subway shooting
-
One person was killed and seven were injured in a shooting early Sunday at an outdoor festival in eastern Oklahoma, authorities said.
Two juveniles were among those shot at the Memorial Day event near Taft, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.
Witnesses said an argument precluded the gunfire just after midnight, the agency said. No one has been arrested, it said.
About 1,500 people attended the event. Members of the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office were also in attendance and immediately began rendering aid, OSBI said.
The agency provided no other details including the conditions of those injured. The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office referred the Associated Press to OSBI for more information. A bureau spokeswoman has not responded to the AP's calls.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU