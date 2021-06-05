JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

China turns first major country to let preschoolers have emergency vaccine
Business Standard

1 dead, 7 missing after coal and gas outburst in China's Henan mine

One person died and seven others are missing following a coal and gas outburst in a coal mine in central China's Henan Province, local authorities said Saturday.

Topics
China | coal mine | death claims

ANI 

coal
Representative Image (Bloomberg)

One person died and seven others are missing following a coal and gas outburst in a coal mine in central China's Henan Province, local authorities said Saturday.

The accident happened at around 5:50 pm on Friday at a coal mine operated by Hebi Coal and Electric Co., Ltd. in Hebi City, Henan, Xinhua reported.

Search and rescue efforts are continuing, according to local authorities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, June 05 2021. 12:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.