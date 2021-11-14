1 killed, 4 wounded after explosion hits bus in Afghanistan's Kabul

At least one civilian was killed and four wounded when an struck a bus on a busy road in the western part of Afghanistan's capital on Saturday, according to multiple sources.

"We heard a huge blast in the minibus carrying commuters in Mahtab Qala locality of Dashti Bari area. The whole place has now been sealed off by the Taliban security forces," Xinhua news agency quoted an eyewitness as saying.

The vehicle caught fire, sending a column of thick smoke into the sky and triggering panic, the witness said.

A source from Hakim Nasir Khesrow Balkhi Hospital, located in Police District 18 of the city where the occurred, told local reporters that one civilian was killed and four people, including a woman, were wounded in the blast.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed the incident on Twitter, saying that an investigation has been launched and details will be shared with the media at an early time.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

has witnessed a series of terror attacks staged by militants affiliated with Islamic State (IS) against the Afghan caretaker government since Taliban's takeover of the country in mid-August.

