10 arrested in Brussels amid unrest after Belgium-Morocco World Cup match

At least ten people were detained in Brussels, where riots erupted after beat 2-0 at the World Cup in Qatar, the Belgium-based RTBF broadcaster reports.

Several people set trash containers on fire and threw bricks at vehicles in the center of on Sunday after Belgium's loss. Media reports said police used water cannons and tear gas and that there were casualties .

The Belgium-based broadcaster said that about ten administrative arrests and one judicial arrest were made amid the riots.

Meanwhile, Le Soir said that about ten arrests were made in the port city of Antwerp on Sunday. Transport disruptions were reported in amid the Sunday riots.

Earlier, late goals by Abdelhamid Sabiri and Zakaria Aboukhlal powered to a 2-0 win over in a Group F match being played here at Al Thumama Stadium. This turned out to be yet another upset of 2022.

Following his side's loss to Morocco, Belgium manager Roberto Martinez said that the first goal by the opponents affected the outcome heavily and his side failed to convert their chances into goals.

