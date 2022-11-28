Ecuador volcano registers new activity with gas emissions, ash fall

-
ALSO READ
Yellow alert in Ecuador for Cotopaxi volcano amid rising seismic activity
JEECUP Polytechnic Result 2022 to be announced today, check details here
Volcanic eruption in Japan forces evacuations in two towns of Kyushu
Firefighters continue battling large wildfire on Hawaii's Big Island
Fifa World Cup Day 6: Ecuador, US impress in draws; Senegal, Iran in wins
-
Gas and water vapour emissions, a low level of ash and an increase in seismic activity were recordedat the Cotopaxi volcano in Ecuador, according to officials.
The Ecuadoran Geophysical Institute said that 5.40 a.m. on Sunday, surveillance cameras near the volcano had observed a column reaching 1.8 km above the crater, Xinhua news agency reported.
The ash fall had affected the south of the capital city of Quito and surrounding valleys, it said.
"It is recommended to take pertinent measures and follow information from official sources," said the Institute.
Since October 23, a yellow alert, meaning moderate risk, has been in force in the areas near the volcano, which is active but has not erupted.
The volcano, at 5,897 meters above sea level, is the second highest in the country.
The last major eruption of the volcano occurred on June 26, 1877.
In 2015, the volcano exhibited new activity but did not erupt.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 10:14 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU