JUST IN
BBC journalist beaten by authorities as China boils over zero Covid policy
China announces to provide free fuel to farmers, fishermen in Sri Lanka
Canada to strengthen visa processing capacity in Delhi, Chandigarh
Al-Shabab extremist group attacks hotel in Somali capital Mogadishu
'Xi step down' - protests erupt in China over harsh Covid-19 curbs
Bird flu prompts slaughter of another 1.8 million chickens in Nebraska
'Down with Xi': Open defiance as public protests erupt across China
Sri Lanka to check gold smuggling by airline passengers: Minister
More protests erupt in China against Covid policy triggered by deadly fire
Pakistani security forces kill 9 terrorists in Balochistan: Military
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
BBC journalist beaten by authorities as China boils over zero Covid policy
Business Standard

Ecuador volcano registers new activity with gas emissions, ash fall

Gas and water vapour emissions, a low level of ash and an increase in seismic activity were recordedat the Cotopaxi volcano in Ecuador, according to officials

Topics
Ecuador | volcano | Natural Disasters

IANS  |  Quito 

White Island: In this image released by GeoNet, tourists can be seen near the volcano's crater Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, on White Island, New Zealand | AP/PTI

Gas and water vapour emissions, a low level of ash and an increase in seismic activity were recordedat the Cotopaxi volcano in Ecuador, according to officials.

The Ecuadoran Geophysical Institute said that 5.40 a.m. on Sunday, surveillance cameras near the volcano had observed a column reaching 1.8 km above the crater, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ash fall had affected the south of the capital city of Quito and surrounding valleys, it said.

"It is recommended to take pertinent measures and follow information from official sources," said the Institute.

Since October 23, a yellow alert, meaning moderate risk, has been in force in the areas near the volcano, which is active but has not erupted.

The volcano, at 5,897 meters above sea level, is the second highest in the country.

The last major eruption of the volcano occurred on June 26, 1877.

In 2015, the volcano exhibited new activity but did not erupt.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Ecuador

First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 10:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.