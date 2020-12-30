10 Taliban terrorists killed, 3 injured in airstrikes in Afghanistan

As many as 10 terrorists were killed and three were wounded on the outskirts of Farah provincial center and Gulistan district in airstrikes on Tuesday.

"10 were killed and 3 were wounded on the outskirts of #Farah provincial center and Gulistan district in airstrikes, today. They were planning to attack #ANDSF positions when they were targeted by AAF," said Ministry of Defence,

Last week, seven terrorists were killed after the Afghan military foiled an attack on security checkpoints in the southern Afghan district of Zheria.

"7 #Taliban were killed in Zheria district of #Kandahar province, yesterday. They were planning to attack #ANDSF [Afghan Defense and Security Forces] positions when they were targeted by #ANA [Afghan National Army]," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

continues to be mired in violence despite ongoing peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Qatar's capital Doha, which began in September but have yet to bear any significant fruit.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)