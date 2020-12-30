10 Taliban terrorists killed, 3 injured in airstrikes in Afghanistan

-
As many as 10 Taliban terrorists were killed and three others were wounded on the outskirts of Farah provincial center and Gulistan district in airstrikes on Tuesday.
"10 Taliban were killed and 3 others were wounded on the outskirts of #Farah provincial center and Gulistan district in airstrikes, today. They were planning to attack #ANDSF positions when they were targeted by AAF," said Ministry of Defence, Afghanistan.
Last week, seven Taliban terrorists were killed after the Afghan military foiled an attack on security checkpoints in the southern Afghan district of Zheria.
"7 #Taliban were killed in Zheria district of #Kandahar province, yesterday. They were planning to attack #ANDSF [Afghan Defense and Security Forces] positions when they were targeted by #ANA [Afghan National Army]," the ministry wrote on Twitter.
Afghanistan continues to be mired in violence despite ongoing peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Qatar's capital Doha, which began in September but have yet to bear any significant fruit.
