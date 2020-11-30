100 police officers injured in France amid protest against new security law

-
ALSO READ
Indian technicians, pilots capable of using Rafale at their best: France
France's Health Minister says coronavirus tests now free of charge
France to test travellers from 16 'red zone' countries from August 1
Covid-19 pandemic: Air France's survival is 'guaranteed,' says govt
Macron announces curfew amid second wave of coronavirus cases in France
-
The tally of French law enforcement officers injured as a result of Saturday nationwide protests against the new security legislation has been finalized at 98 people, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Sunday.
On Saturday, protests were held in over 70 cities across France, most actively in Paris, against the new draft law criminalizing the display of images of law enforcement officers. The rallies in Paris grew into unrest and clashes with police.
"Final assessment -- 98 wounded among the police and gendarmes. I express my full support for them. The perpetrators of this violence must be held accountable," Darmanin said on Twitter.
The minister's previous update on Saturday evening stated 37 law enforcement officers injured.
According to the French Ministry of the Interior, around 130,000 people attended the protests on Saturday, while the protest leaders have claimed the number of people who took to the streets was much higher -- 500,000.
The controversial legislation was passed at the French parliament's lower house on Tuesday, immediately sparking a broad public decry, especially among journalists. The bill entails one-year imprisonment and a fine of 45,000 euros (USD 54,000) in punishment for the distribution of images of police officers and gendarmes that can potentially lead to their physical and psychological harm.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU