Nation proud: PM Modi on Indian-origin New Zealand MP's oath in Sanskrit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed Indian-Origin New Zealand MP Dr Gaurav Sharma, who created history by becoming the first parliamentarian of Indian origin in the south Pacific nation to take oath in Sanskrit.
"One piece of news might have caught your attention. Newly-elected MP in New Zealand Dr Gaurav Sharma took the oath of office in one of the ancient languages of the world - Sanskrit. The dissemination of Indian culture on part of an Indian fills us with pride," PM Modi said while addressing the nation in the 71st edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.
"Through the medium of Mann Ki Baat, I extend best wishes to Gaurav Sharma ji. All of us wish he attains newer achievements in the service of the people of New Zealand," he said.
Dr Sharma, who hails from Himachal Pradesh, was recently elected as an MP of Labour Party in New Zealand.
A doctor by profession, he won Hamilton West by defeating Tim Macindoe of the National Party by 4,386 votes. Before that, he had unsuccessfully fought elections in 2017.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur also congratulated New Zealand's newly-elected Member of Parliament.
"Dr. Gaurav Sharma, the newly elected MP in New Zealand, who belongs to Hamirpur district in Himachal Pradesh, made the entire state and India proud by taking oath in Sanskrit language. You have inspired everyone by showcasing the true values of India's culture and identity," the Chief Minister said in a tweet.
