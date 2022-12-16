JUST IN
LIXIL launches its first Asia Pacific cistern assembly unit in Mumbai
Business Standard

15,000 protesters in Brussels demand protection from inflation, better pay

Demonstrators braved the bitter cold in Brussels to call for more measures to shield them from high energy prices and ensure better pay

Topics
Brussels | Rise in inflation

AP  |  Brussels 

US inflation
Representative Image

Over 15,000 demonstrators braved the bitter cold in Brussels on Friday to call for more measures to shield them from high energy prices and better pay to counter runaway inflation.

Because of the protest backed by the three main unions, public services were affected throughout Belgium, especially rail and subway systems in and around the capital and Brussels international airport.

With people increasingly under pressure from high prices, the unions demanded pay increases at a time when companies such as energy giants are making massive profits. They seek a freeze in energy prices and increased taxation on capital.

We won't stop unless workers get what they deserve, the unions said in a statement.

Police estimated the crowd walking in freezing temperatures through the capital at 16,500.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 17:43 IST

