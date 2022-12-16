JUST IN
Henry Cavill to lead miniature game series Warhammer 40,000 for Amazon

Hollywood star Henry Cavill has announced that he will not be returning as Superman for future DC films

Topics
Amazon | Hollywood

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Henry Cavill
Henry Cavill

Hollywood star Henry Cavill has found his next big acting gig -- series adaptation of miniature game "Warhammer 40,000".

The news comes a day after Cavill announced that he will not be returning as Superman for future DC films. The actor also exited Netflix show "The Witcher" recently.

According to entertainment news website The Hollywood Reporter, Amazon Studios is negotiating a deal with the game's producer Games Workshop.

Cavill is attached to star and executive produce the series adaptation of the popular science-fiction fantasy.

In "Warhammer 40,000", players enact battles using miniature models of warriors and fighting vehicles.

It is set in the distant future, where a stagnant human civilization is threatened by hostile aliens and supernatural creatures. The models in the game are a mix of humans, aliens, and supernatural monsters, wielding futuristic weaponry and supernatural powers.

No writers or showrunners are currently attached with the project.

Cavill most recently starred in Netflix movie "Enola Holmes 2" with Millie Bobby Brown. His upcoming project is Matthew Vaughn's spy film "Argylle".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 15:44 IST

