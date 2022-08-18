16 killed, 36 others missing in flash flooding in China: Officials

At least 16 people were killed and 36 remained missing after a flash flood hit a county in China's northwest Qinghai province, local authorities said on Thursday.

The flash flood hit Datong Hui and Tu Autonomous County on Wednesday night, state-run Xinhua news agency quoted the local emergency management department as saying.

A total of 6,245 people from 1,517 households in six villages were affected by the flash flood.

The mountain flood was triggered by a sudden heavy in Datong county.

Local authorities initiated a level-two emergency response on Thursday morning, state-run Global Times reported.

Level-II is the second-most severe response in a four-tier disaster control emergency response system in .

More than 2,000 people with over 160 vehicles from the armed police, public security, emergency and health departments have been sent to the scene for rescue work.

is currently faced with extreme weather conditions across the country, with some regions hit by record heat waves and drought.

